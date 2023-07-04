CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of CBFV opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 20.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

In other news, Director John J. Lacarte bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $144,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John J. Lacarte bought 7,700 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $144,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Haines Montgomery bought 1,500 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $27,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,907.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,603 shares of company stock valued at $180,392. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. State Street Corp increased its position in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in CB Financial Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

