CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Up 67.4% in June

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the May 31st total of 31,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CBL International Price Performance
Shares of BANL opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. CBL International has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $21.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98.
About CBL International
