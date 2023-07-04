CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Up 67.4% in June

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the May 31st total of 31,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CBL International Price Performance

Shares of BANL opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. CBL International has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $21.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98.

Get CBL International alerts:

About CBL International

(Free Report)

See Also

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

Receive News & Ratings for CBL International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.