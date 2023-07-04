CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Short Interest Up 70.2% in June

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,800 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the May 31st total of 231,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 330,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CECO Environmental Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $16.73.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $112.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered CECO Environmental from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECO. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

