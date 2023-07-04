Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) & Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Critical Contrast

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Centerspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Centerspace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Centerspace and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerspace 0 5 1 0 2.17 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33

Dividends

Centerspace currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.41%. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential downside of 8.27%. Given Centerspace’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Centerspace is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Centerspace pays out 140.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 123.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Centerspace has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centerspace and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerspace $256.72 million 3.63 -$13.47 million $2.08 29.94 Urstadt Biddle Properties $143.10 million 5.89 $39.70 million $0.67 32.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centerspace. Centerspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centerspace and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerspace 14.40% 4.26% 1.90% Urstadt Biddle Properties 27.05% 11.38% 3.95%

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Centerspace on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2022 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 212 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

