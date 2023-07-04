CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 20 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chemed were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Chemed by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Chemed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $538.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $544.04 and a 200-day moving average of $526.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $570.17.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,624 shares of company stock worth $3,076,019. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

