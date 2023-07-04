CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 875.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $98,690,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 369.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $28,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.22.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $248.60 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $269.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.33.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 113.81%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

