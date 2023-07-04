CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 137 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,546 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average of $72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.54.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

