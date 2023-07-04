CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 535 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Datadog were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Datadog by 92.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 25,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $2,520,081.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $27,381,438.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 774,584 shares of company stock worth $67,545,642. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.55.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $98.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.35. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.