CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $104,000 Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at $91,708,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,386 shares of company stock worth $10,555,749. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $147.73 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.92.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

