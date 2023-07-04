CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $130,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 420,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,895,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 44.2% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 50.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake Price Performance

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total value of $144,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,252,690.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total transaction of $144,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,252,690.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 607,673 shares of company stock worth $107,165,591. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $177.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.33 and a 200-day moving average of $153.61. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

