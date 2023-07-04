CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 375.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $53.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average is $38.47.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

