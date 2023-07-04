CENTRAL TRUST Co Makes New $35,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after buying an additional 78,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 647.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 33,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IYG opened at $159.25 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $137.46 and a twelve month high of $176.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

