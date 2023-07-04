CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 245 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 288.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RS. Wolfe Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of RS opened at $272.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.49. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $274.39.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

