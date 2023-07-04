CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $234.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.30 and a 200-day moving average of $259.13. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $215.11 and a 12-month high of $356.59. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.21.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

