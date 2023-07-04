CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,550 Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) by 60.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEGR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 744.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 9,741.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $119.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Profile
The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
