CENTRAL TRUST Co Takes $28,000 Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,732,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,400,000 after purchasing an additional 322,303 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 701,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,511,000 after purchasing an additional 350,556 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $42.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

