China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Price Performance
NYSE CGA opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $7.80.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).
