Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $91.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.56.

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CHD opened at $100.16 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $100.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.24.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,062.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,909,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

