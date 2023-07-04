Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $156.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $69,426.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,194.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.71, for a total value of $503,721.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,947.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,679 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,163 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 440,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,733,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,506 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 7,984.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock opened at $163.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.36. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $83.56 and a 12 month high of $164.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

