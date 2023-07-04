Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,203 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,769,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,986 shares of company stock worth $165,023,912 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.