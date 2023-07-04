ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

CLIR opened at $1.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.05. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.75.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company's stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

