Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) vs. Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) Financial Survey

Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Free Report) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ingenia Communities Group and Clipper Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ingenia Communities Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clipper Realty $129.75 million N/A -$4.76 million ($0.45) -12.49

Ingenia Communities Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clipper Realty.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingenia Communities Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Clipper Realty 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ingenia Communities Group and Clipper Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Clipper Realty has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.73%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Ingenia Communities Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ingenia Communities Group and Clipper Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A Clipper Realty -4.67% -15.55% -0.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.3% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.3% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clipper Realty beats Ingenia Communities Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingenia Communities Group

(Free Report)

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX: INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer of communities offering quality affordable rental and holiday accommodation focussed on the growing seniors' market in Australia. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200 and has a market capitalisation of over $1.7 billion. Across Ingenia Lifestyle, Ingenia Gardens, Ingenia Holidays and Ingenia Rental, the Group has over 100 communities and is continuing to grow through acquisition and development.

About Clipper Realty

(Free Report)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Receive News & Ratings for Ingenia Communities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenia Communities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.