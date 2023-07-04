Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) & Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Critical Review

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Free Report) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Sutro Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $33.57 million 0.01 -$37.16 million ($0.69) -0.01 Sutro Biopharma $67.77 million 4.16 -$119.20 million ($2.38) -1.97

Codiak BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sutro Biopharma. Sutro Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codiak BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sutro Biopharma 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Codiak BioSciences and Sutro Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Codiak BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $4.20, indicating a potential upside of 59,900.00%. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 270.37%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than Sutro Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences -51.13% -109.51% -34.44% Sutro Biopharma -174.57% -59.26% -32.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 3.71, suggesting that its stock price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics S.A.S., Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. Its pre-clinical product candidate STRO-003, a ADC directed against an anti-receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with Merck Collaboration to develop research programs focusing on cytokine derivatives for cancer and autoimmune disorders; Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused on the field of immuno-oncology; EMD Serono to develop ADCs for multiple cancer targets; and Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop ADC. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

