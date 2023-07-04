Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) and Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) Head to Head Analysis

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Free Report) and Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Semantix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Semantix alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Semantix has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semantix $50.76 million 3.90 -$63.61 million N/A N/A Cognizant Technology Solutions $19.43 billion 1.71 $2.29 billion $4.49 14.60

This table compares Semantix and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Semantix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Semantix and Cognizant Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cognizant Technology Solutions 5 10 3 0 1.89

Semantix presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.68%. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus price target of $68.21, indicating a potential upside of 4.04%. Given Semantix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Semantix is more favorable than Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Semantix and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semantix N/A -75.58% -26.80% Cognizant Technology Solutions 11.88% 18.63% 12.90%

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats Semantix on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semantix

(Free Report)

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. The company offers customer experience enhancement, robotic process automation, analytics, and AI services in areas, such as digital lending, fraud detection, and next generation payments; the shift towards consumerism, outcome-based contracting, digital health, delivering integrated seamless, omni-channel, and patient-centered experience; and services that drive operational improvements in areas, such as clinical development, pharmacovigilance, and manufacturing, as well as claims processing, enrollment, membership, and billing to healthcare providers and payers, and life sciences companies, including pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. It also provides solution to manufacturers, automakers, retailers and travel and hospitality companies, as well as companies providing logistics, energy and utility services; and digital content, the creation of personalized user experience, and acceleration of digital engineering services to communications, media and entertainment, education, and information services and technology companies. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Semantix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semantix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.