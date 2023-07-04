Community Bank N.A. Has $11.39 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.5% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

PEP stock opened at $185.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $255.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.