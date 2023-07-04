Community Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.93. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

