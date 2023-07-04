Community Bank N.A. Sells 75 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,114,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $477.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $444.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $483.50 and its 200 day moving average is $489.38.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

