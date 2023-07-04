Comparing Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) and Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) and Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rallybio and Kezar Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rallybio N/A -45.99% -43.28% Kezar Life Sciences N/A -26.99% -24.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rallybio and Kezar Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rallybio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences 0 1 2 0 2.67

Risk & Volatility

Rallybio currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 205.08%. Kezar Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 550.41%. Given Kezar Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kezar Life Sciences is more favorable than Rallybio.

Rallybio has a beta of -2.11, meaning that its stock price is 311% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kezar Life Sciences has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rallybio and Kezar Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rallybio N/A N/A -$66.65 million ($2.06) -2.86 Kezar Life Sciences N/A N/A -$68.24 million ($1.06) -2.32

Rallybio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kezar Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of Rallybio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Rallybio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences beats Rallybio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT). The company is also developing RLYB211, a polyclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the prevention of FNAIT; RLYB114, a pegylated complement factor 5 (C5)-targeted Affibody molecule in preclinical development for the treatment of complement-mediated ophthalmic diseases; RLYB116, a subcutaneously administered inhibitor of C5 for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and generalized myasthenia gravis; and RLYB331, a preclinical antibody, for the treatment of severe anemia with ineffective erythropoiesis and iron overload. Rallybio has collaboration with Exscientia for the development of small molecule therapeutics for rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis. Its preclinical products include KZR-261, a novel first-in-class protein secretion inhibitor for the treatment of tumors resistant to traditional chemotherapeutics; and KZR-TBD for the treatment of oncology and immunology. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

