Comparing Reed’s (NYSE:REED) and Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Reed's (NYSE:REED) and Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reed’s and Coca-Cola HBC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $53.04 million 0.13 -$20.06 million ($8.19) -0.33 Coca-Cola HBC $9.69 billion 1.14 $437.67 million N/A N/A

Coca-Cola HBC has higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -35.75% N/A -64.66% Coca-Cola HBC N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Reed’s and Coca-Cola HBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Reed’s and Coca-Cola HBC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Coca-Cola HBC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus target price of $2,517.86, suggesting a potential upside of 8,383.35%. Given Coca-Cola HBC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coca-Cola HBC is more favorable than Reed’s.

Risk and Volatility

Reed’s has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola HBC has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coca-Cola HBC beats Reed’s on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reed's

(Free Report)

Reed's, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas. It sells its products to natural food and gourmet retailers, grocery store chains, mass merchants, club stores, convenience and drug stores, liquor stores, industrial cafeterias, and on-premise bars and restaurants, as well as directly to consumers through www.drinkreeds.com. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Reed's, Inc. in 2001. Reed's, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Coca-Cola HBC

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks. It markets and sells its products under several brands, including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Adez, Averna, Amita, Aquarius, Aperol, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, Kinley, Schweppes, and various other brands; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer. The company serves retail outlets, include supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, wholesalers, hotels, restaurants, cafés, and e-commerce retailers. Coca-Cola HBC AG was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

