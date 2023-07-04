Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $39.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHCI Free Report ) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.