Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $39.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.02.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock Holding Companies
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.