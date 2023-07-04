Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 362 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.69. The stock has a market cap of $434.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

