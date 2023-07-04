Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Constellation Brands by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Constellation Brands by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,258,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

STZ stock opened at $247.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of -135.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -194.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

