Contrasting Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) and Showa Denko Materials (OTCMKTS:HCHMY)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Free Report) and Showa Denko Materials (OTCMKTS:HCHMY – Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and Showa Denko Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions N/A N/A N/A Showa Denko Materials 2.60% 3.82% 2.31%

Volatility & Risk

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Showa Denko Materials has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

3.7% of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and Showa Denko Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions $20.74 billion 1.02 $2.11 billion N/A N/A Showa Denko Materials $5.81 billion 1.56 $150.89 million $1.45 60.10

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has higher revenue and earnings than Showa Denko Materials.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and Showa Denko Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions 1 2 2 0 2.20 Showa Denko Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.66%. Given Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions is more favorable than Showa Denko Materials.

Summary

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions beats Showa Denko Materials on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. The company was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

About Showa Denko Materials

Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays. It also offers photovoltaic related materials comprising conductive films; advanced films, RFID tags, foam products, and food wrap films; lithium-ion batteries materials, carbon brushes, and ceramics; resins, adhesives and tapes, and electrical insulating materials; base and process materials for printed wiring boards (PWBs); and white epoxy molding compounds for LED reflectors. In addition, the company provides automotive products consisting of molded plastics, poly-sheets, carbon sliding materials, SPD films, protective films, automotive batteries, and powder metal products; and industrial batteries and capacitors, as well as electrical equipment, including DC power supply units and systems, and uninterruptible power supply products. Further, it provides PWBs, such as high layer PWBs, high density multi wiring boards, and PWBs for IC testers; allergy diagnostic kits, tear total IgE detection kits, in-vitro diagnostic kits, and exosomal mRNA isolation kits, as well as regenerative medicine contract development and manufacturing services; and golf carts. The company was formerly known as Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. As of April 20, 2020, Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Showa Denko K.K.

