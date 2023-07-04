Contrasting KBR (NYSE:KBR) and Southland (NASDAQ:SLND)

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Free Report) and KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southland and KBR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southland N/A N/A $1.93 million N/A N/A KBR $6.56 billion 1.36 $190.00 million $2.28 28.83

KBR has higher revenue and earnings than Southland.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southland N/A 21.83% 2.66% KBR 5.30% 26.13% 7.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Southland and KBR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Southland and KBR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southland 0 0 1 0 3.00 KBR 0 0 5 0 3.00

Southland currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.11%. KBR has a consensus price target of $67.14, suggesting a potential upside of 2.15%. Given Southland’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southland is more favorable than KBR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Southland shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of KBR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KBR beats Southland on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southland

Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About KBR

KBR, Inc. provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its services cover research and development, advanced prototyping, acquisition support, systems engineering, cyber analytics, space domain awareness, test and evaluation, systems integration and program management, global supply chain management, and operations readiness and support, as well as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services. This segment also provides various professional advisory services to deliver high-end systems engineering, systems assurance, and technology to customers across the defense, energy, and critical infrastructure sectors. The Sustainable Technology Solutions segment holds a portfolio of approximately 70 proprietary process technologies for ammonia/syngas/fertilizers, chemical/petrochemicals, clean refining, and circular process/circular economy solutions. This segment also provides synergistic services, including advisory and consulting focused on broad-based energy transition and net-zero carbon emission solutions; high-end engineering, design and program management centered around decarbonization, energy efficiency, environmental impact and asset optimization; and digitally-enabled operating and monitoring solutions. KBR, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

