Contrasting Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kemper and Hagerty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 0 1 2 1 3.00 Hagerty 0 2 0 0 2.00

Kemper currently has a consensus target price of $71.25, suggesting a potential upside of 47.67%. Hagerty has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.18%. Given Kemper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kemper is more favorable than Hagerty.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper -5.23% -6.24% -1.20% Hagerty 0.29% -11.06% -3.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Kemper and Hagerty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

79.8% of Kemper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Hagerty shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Kemper shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Hagerty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Kemper has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hagerty has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kemper and Hagerty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $5.58 billion 0.55 -$301.20 million ($4.48) -10.77 Hagerty $787.59 million 3.93 $32.08 million ($0.09) -102.56

Hagerty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kemper. Hagerty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kemper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kemper beats Hagerty on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides preferred and specialty automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and various other property and casualty insurance to individuals, as well as commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance; and supplemental accident and health insurance products, such as Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. It distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events. In addition, it offers Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

