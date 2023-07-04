Contrasting Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) & Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Free Report) and Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Light and Northland Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Light alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Light N/A N/A N/A $1.33 1.45 Northland Power N/A N/A N/A ($0.32) -65.96

Northland Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Light, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Light shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Northland Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Light and Northland Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light N/A N/A N/A Northland Power N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Light pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 73.3%. Northland Power pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Light pays out 106.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Northland Power pays out -341.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Light and Northland Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light 0 0 0 0 N/A Northland Power 0 0 3 1 3.25

Northland Power has a consensus price target of $50.75, indicating a potential upside of 143.41%. Given Northland Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northland Power is more favorable than Light.

Summary

Northland Power beats Light on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Light

(Free Report)

Light S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities. In addition, it provides services to low voltage clients, including the assembly, renovation, and maintenance of facilities. The company primarily serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Light S.A. was founded in 1899 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Northland Power

(Free Report)

Northland Power Inc., an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements. It owned or had an economic interest in 3.2 gigawatts of operating generating capacity. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Light Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.