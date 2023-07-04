Contrasting Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO)

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Free Report) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Singularity Future Technology and Freightos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singularity Future Technology -515.03% -91.46% -52.33% Freightos N/A -11.10% -2.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Singularity Future Technology and Freightos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singularity Future Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Freightos has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 204.35%. Given Freightos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freightos is more favorable than Singularity Future Technology.

1.5% of Singularity Future Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of Freightos shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Freightos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Singularity Future Technology and Freightos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singularity Future Technology $3.99 million 2.62 -$28.26 million N/A N/A Freightos $19.08 million 2.30 -$24.70 million N/A N/A

Freightos has higher revenue and earnings than Singularity Future Technology.

Summary

Freightos beats Singularity Future Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singularity Future Technology

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider with a focus on servicing steel companies and e-commerce businesses in China and the United States. It offers shipping and other freight-related services; and transportation, warehouse, collection, first-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services. The company was formerly known as Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. and changed its name to Singularity Future Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics. In addition, the company provides digital customs brokerage services. Freightos Limited is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

