Contrasting Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (TKYVY) & Its Competitors

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY – Free Report) is one of 281 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi 2 0 0 0 1.00 Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Competitors 1083 3037 3006 20 2.27

Profitability

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 340.48%. Given Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi N/A N/A N/A Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Competitors 33.36% 9.41% 0.87%

Dividends

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi N/A N/A 0.76 Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Competitors $3.40 billion $843.39 million 268.13

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi peers beat Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, commercial, small business, retail, and investment banking services in Turkey and internationally. It offers time and demand deposits, accumulating accounts, repos, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, gold loans, foreign currency loans, Eximbank loans, pre-export loans, ECA covered financing, letters of guarantee, letters of credit, export factoring, acceptance credits, and draft facilities. The company also provides forfeiting, leasing, forwards, futures, salary payments, investment accounts, cheques, safety boxes, tax collections, bill payment, and payment order services, as well as insurance products. In addition, it offers foreign trade transactions, cash management, factoring, credit cards, investment products, leasing, and other banking products to its corporate, commercial, and retail customers. Further, the company provides small business banking services, including overdraft accounts, POS machines, credit cards, cheque books, TL and foreign currency deposits, Internet banking and call-center, debit card, and bill payment to enterprises in retail and service sectors. Additionally, it offers capital market transactions; issues capital market tools; purchases and sells marketable securities; and provides investment consultancy and portfolio management services, as well as invests in marketable debt and equity securities, and gold and other precious metals. The company was founded in 1954 and is based in Istanbul, Turkey. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi is a subsidiary of Ministry of Treasury and Finance.

