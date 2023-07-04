Contrasting Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gritstone bio and Vaxart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone bio 1 0 4 0 2.60 Vaxart 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gritstone bio presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 187.50%. Vaxart has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 556.71%. Given Vaxart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Gritstone bio.

52.0% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Vaxart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gritstone bio and Vaxart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone bio $19.94 million 8.92 -$119.69 million ($1.29) -1.55 Vaxart $110,000.00 891.63 -$107.76 million ($0.83) -0.87

Vaxart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gritstone bio. Gritstone bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gritstone bio and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone bio -820.91% -81.55% -57.36% Vaxart N/A -92.58% -67.32%

Summary

Vaxart beats Gritstone bio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors. In addition, it develops CORAL, a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine platform designed to deliver spike and additional SARS-CoV-2 T cell epitopes for protection and broader immunity against SARS-CoV-2 variants; and a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to treat and cure human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; and license agreement with Genevant Sciences GmbH. The company was formerly known as Gritstone Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Gritstone bio, Inc. in May 2021. Gritstone bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia. The company has license agreement with Altesa Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize Vapendavir, a capsid-binding broad spectrum antiviral. Vaxart, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

