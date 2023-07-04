Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 250 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,677,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 69,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.46. The company has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $75.73 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

