Critical Contrast: AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Free Report) and AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ideal Power and AUO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 AUO 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ideal Power currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.16%. Given Ideal Power’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than AUO.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $200,000.00 350.76 -$7.19 million ($1.27) -9.31 AUO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ideal Power and AUO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AUO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ideal Power.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and AUO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -9,766.25% -41.86% -38.52% AUO N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ideal Power has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AUO has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AUO shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Ideal Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AUO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About AUO

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. It also sells and leases content management system and related hardware; designs digital signage content and field curation solutions; plans, designs, and develops construction project for environmental protection and related project management; and designs, manufactures, and sells TFT-LCD modules, TV sets and related parts, backlight modules, automotive parts, and precision plastic parts. In addition, the company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical equipment; services related to site rental and educational activities; research and development, and IP related business; solar power generation; and sale and sales support of TFTLCD panels. Further, it designs, develops, and sells software and hardware for health care industry; provides software and hardware integration system and equipment relating to intelligent manufacturing, as well as software development and related consulting services; and investment services. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company was formerly known as AU Optronics Corp. and changed its name to AUO Corporation in June 2022. AUO Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

