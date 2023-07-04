Critical Survey: Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) & Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) and Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Knightscope and Vislink Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knightscope $5.63 million 5.17 -$25.64 million N/A N/A Vislink Technologies $28.40 million 0.49 -$13.54 million ($92.80) -0.06

Vislink Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Knightscope.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knightscope -243.80% N/A -99.20% Vislink Technologies -44.13% -26.98% -22.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of Knightscope shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Knightscope shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Knightscope has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vislink Technologies has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Knightscope and Vislink Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knightscope 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vislink Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vislink Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 242.47%. Given Vislink Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vislink Technologies is more favorable than Knightscope.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR. The company also develops and operates the Knightscope security operations center (KSOC), a browser-based interface, which allows real-time data access service to its clients for alert of an abnormal event; and Knightscope network operations center (KNOC), a custom set of tools that enables it to manage and monitor the network of ASRs with alerts related to critical indicators and statistics, including charging, software, navigation, and temperatures, as well as to execute over-the-air software upgrades, patches, and other related items. In addition, it offers Knightscope+ remote monitoring, an optional service for clients that operate without a fully staffed 24/7 security operations center. The company serves universities, municipalities, rail, healthcare, parks, casinos, corporations, law enforcement, county agencies, and property management companies, as well as the U.S. federal government. Knightscope, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc. provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products. The company also provides miniature transmitters and handheld receivers, such as HHT3 and Mobile Commander for tactical surveillance; airborne video downlink system, an aerial-based video transmission solution that delivers real-time surveillance to enhance law enforcement, emergency, and critical infrastructure operations; MSAT, a portable tri-band satellite antenna system, as well as DVE6100 encoder and IRD6200 decoder electronics units; WMT line of mobile encoders and TerraLink rack encoders; TrolleyLive RemotePro for remote live broadcasts; and IP Link 3.0, a studio-transmitter link system that enables broadcasting service platforms to access new monetization opportunities. It serves live production, military and government, and satellite communications sectors. The company was formerly known as xG Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Vislink Technologies, Inc. in February 2019. Vislink Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Mount Olive, New Jersey.

