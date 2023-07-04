Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

CYCC opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.08. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. Equities analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

