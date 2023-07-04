Davis Rea LTD. Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Davis Rea LTD. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 68.6% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 62,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 150.0% during the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $185.60 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.13. The company has a market cap of $255.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

