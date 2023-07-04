Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,349 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,462,474,000 after buying an additional 871,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,204 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,542,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,614 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of ES stock opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average is $77.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

