Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,049 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average of $66.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

