Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 5,127 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Intel by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 31,810 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 56,868 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

