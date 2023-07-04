Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 5,489 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

