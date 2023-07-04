Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 6,912 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 113.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

