Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $498,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

